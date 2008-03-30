Wii Getting A SingStar-Killer?

Perhaps. Depends on how much you love SingStar for scoring, and how much you love it just for singing. Hudson have announced the first details for their upcoming Wii title Joysound, which sounds equal parts online oddity and money-printing machine. A karaoke game available via WiiWare (but also available as a boxed disc with mic, if you don't already have a USB microphone), users will "download the Joysound program from a server that's being exclusively set up for it", and rather than pay for individual songs will ask users for subscriptions. Due for release in the Summer in Japan, they're hoping to have 20,000 songs available at launch, with 1000 more added every month.

