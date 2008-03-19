The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Wii Launching in Korea Soon

Korea, get ready. The Nintendo Wii is finally coming. According to The Korea Times, the console should be coming this spring, but Nintendo Korea refuses to confirm the release date. Since Nintendo Korea recently applied for game ratings for Wii Sports and Wii Play (probably won't be bundled — it's not in Japan). What's more, Activision also got the country's game ratings to board to rate two of its Wii titles. All signs point to a probable release around Children's Day on May 5th. Kim Sang-yean, Nintendo Korea's PR mouthpiece says:

We will make an official announcement once we are all ready.

That's typically how it goes down.
Korea Wii Debut [The Korea Times Thanks Torokun!]

