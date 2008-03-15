Wii Now Loading Homebrew From SD Cards (Unofficially)

Team Twiizers, the software enthusiasts behind the Twilight Hack (a Wii exploit stemming from Twilight Princess) have announced that their hardware-modless software can now load homebrew apps from the SD card slot in your Wii. Just imagine a world in which the Nintendo Wii could play your old SNES roms...oh how that would Change Things For The Better.
Twilight Hack [WiiBrew via Maxconsole]
