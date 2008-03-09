Wii Shop Gets Puyo Puyo 2 and POWERBALL

Sega has confirmed that two of their Genesis titles, Puyo Puyo 2 and POWERBALL, will be hitting the Wii Shop Channel this month with prices starting at 800 Wii Points.

Puyo Puyo 2 - The object of this head-to-head puzzle game is to clear your grid of falling patterns, called puyos, by forming chains of four or more same-colored puyos in a straight line or one of several geometric patterns. What makes this a challenging two-player contest is the fact that when you clear a chain of puyos from your grid, it drops a random piece of filler onto your opponent's grid. The more puyos you clear, the more you fill your opponent's grid, and if you can clutter up his grid enough to fill it to the top, you've won the game. An intriguing backstory makes this an amusing diversion for one or two players.

POWERBALL - Eight different teams representing various nations are vying to become the Powerball champions, and you control one of the eight in your quest for the championship. A hybrid of games like rugby and football, Powerball is played on a 100-yard field, as you try to score by either carrying the ball into your opponent's end zone or kicking it into your opponent's net for a certain amount of points. This one- or two-player game offers both exhibition and league play. Jump into a game of Powerball and try a brand-new sport!

It is my great shame to admit I completely by-passed the Genesis, so I probably should pick some of these up.