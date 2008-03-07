Wii TV Guide Channel Isn't Dumb

Here's a look at Wii Channel "TV no Tomo." Just love how it lets you underline programs and view stuff in 3D. This interface is nice. So nice. And it actually does seem somewhat useful. My vote for the best Wii Channel yet!
TV no Tomo [Giz Japan]
