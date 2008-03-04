Wii TV Guide Channel Launches In Japan

Nintendo released their latest Wii channel today: the TV Friend Channel. What is it? A TV Guide. With benefits. Yes, on the surface, it's just a TV guide with the ability to highlight shows you'd like to watch. BORING. Some of the things Nintendo have added to spice things up a little, however, aren't quite boring. For one, while the Channel's running, it'll let you use your Wii Remote as a TV Remote. Pointless, yes, but interesting nonetheless. The Channel will also have limited community features: you'll be able to see what shows your friends have highlighted, and Nintendo will centrally track these records (as well as star-ratings for each program). Still pointless, but a little more interesting. Finally, it'll also let you register your mobile number and e-mail address: mark a show on the guide that you wanna see, and 30 minutes before it starts you'll get a text message and/or an email about it. That's not pointless. It's downright useful!
TV No Tomo [Nintendo]
Nintendo released their latest Wii channel today: the TV Friend Channel. What is it? A TV Guide. With benefits. Yes, on the surface, it's just a TV guide with the ability to highlight shows you'd like to watch. BORING. Some of the things Nintendo have added to spice things up a little, however, aren't quite boring. For one, while the Channel's running, it'll let you use your Wii Remote as a TV Remote. Pointless, yes, but interesting nonetheless. The Channel will also have limited community features: you'll be able to see what shows your friends have highlighted, and Nintendo will centrally track these records (as well as star-ratings for each program). Still pointless, but a little more interesting. Finally, it'll also let you register your mobile number and e-mail address: mark a show on the guide that you wanna see, and 30 minutes before it starts you'll get a text message and/or an email about it. That's not pointless. It's downright useful!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink