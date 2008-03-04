Wii Ware Site Are Go!

Wii Ware's official Japan website is now up and running. While it contains no new information—all of its listed games were already announced and none are accompanied by prices—as we all know, the creation of a website solidifies an idea to absolute certainty of real world existence (like in this case).

It's probably worth a bookmark if you are a Nintendo fanboy who isn't afraid to bust out the Google Translate. But wield it gently. Sometimes you are better not knowing those captions under zoomed-in anatomy.

