WiiWare Dated, Games Priced (For Japan)

Nintendo have priced the first lineup of games for the Wii's WiiWare service, due to launch in Japan on March 25. While the most prominent title, Squeenix's Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles game, will cost 1500 points ($US 15), the other games are a little more affordable, ranging from 500 Wii Points (eg. Tenshi Solitaire) to 1000 Wii Points (incl. Dr. Mario, Pokemon Ranch). The full list of titles, for those of you who'll actually be partaking in the service come March 25, is at the link below.

WiiWare [Nintendo]