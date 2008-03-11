The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

WiiWare Dated, Games Priced (For Japan)

Nintendo have priced the first lineup of games for the Wii's WiiWare service, due to launch in Japan on March 25. While the most prominent title, Squeenix's Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles game, will cost 1500 points ($US 15), the other games are a little more affordable, ranging from 500 Wii Points (eg. Tenshi Solitaire) to 1000 Wii Points (incl. Dr. Mario, Pokemon Ranch). The full list of titles, for those of you who'll actually be partaking in the service come March 25, is at the link below.
WiiWare [Nintendo]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles