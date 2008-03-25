WiiWare, Extra Payment WiiWare Games Go Live

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Yep! Just as Nintendo announced at GDC, the just-live-in-Japan WiiWare has added pay-to-play cost elements. Square Enix's WiiWare title Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: My Life As A King has extra costs for players. When downloading the title, the above screen appears that lets players know they are about to download a title that requires more points for "[additional]data or service." As we've posted before, WiiWare game Mojipittan also has downloadable content that requires extra money as well. Since the games just launched, we're not sure what form these added costs will take.
