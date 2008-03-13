Will GTA IV Hurt The Iron Man Release?

Remember when Hollywood blamed Halo 3 for why they made crappy movies had low box office revenues? Now one analyst is predicting that Grand Theft Auto IV could cause such an effect. Arriving in stores on April 29th, the upcoming planned-blockbuster Iron Man hits theaters just days later on May 2nd and shares GTA's young male demographic audience.

Sure, you may argue that gamers could just see the movie later and Iron Man will still make plenty of money. But studios get higher cuts of ticket sales near a movie's launch, making the loss of Hollywood profits from gaming entities potentially quite real. Will you stay in on Iron Man weekend to play GTAIV?



