Will Wright: Curator?

GameSetWatch notes that Will Wright has signed on as one of several co-curators for an upcoming museum exhibition in Vancouver that mashes up the worlds of anima, comics and video games.

KRAZY! The Delirious World of Anime + Comics + Video Games + Art will be on show at the the Vancouver Art Gallery from May 17 through Sept. 7 and will feature original sketches, notes, concept drawings, animation cells, 3D models, published work and last, but certainly not least, a "sneak preview" of Spore.

The show will travel to New York next year.

