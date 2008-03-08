Will Wright: Curator?

GameSetWatch notes that Will Wright has signed on as one of several co-curators for an upcoming museum exhibition in Vancouver that mashes up the worlds of anima, comics and video games.
KRAZY! The Delirious World of Anime + Comics + Video Games + Art will be on show at the the Vancouver Art Gallery from May 17 through Sept. 7 and will feature original sketches, notes, concept drawings, animation cells, 3D models, published work and last, but certainly not least, a "sneak preview" of Spore.
The show will travel to New York next year.
KRAZY! The Delirious World of Anime + Comics + Video Games + Art [Canadian Architect, via GSW]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink