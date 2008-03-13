Win $US 2000 For Rockin' Out

If you're looking for a way to while away your boredom this weekend, or like the sound of becoming supreme national Guitar Hero champion, Play N Trade is looking for you. On Saturday, March 14, the 125 Play N Trade stores across the United States will be holding a nation-wide Guitar Hero III contest. The grand prize is $US 2000!!!... in store credit. But, nevertheless, that's $US 2000 more you'd have to spend on games than you would have had by not entering. Runner up gets a PS3, Guitar Hero III bundle, and $US 500, while third place gets a Guitar Hero III bundle and $US 200. And by dollars, I once again mean store credit. Keep in mind these are the national prizes - there's no word on anything for being the best in your Play N Trade store, other than a hearty handshake and bragging rights to all your friends. Full tournament rules and more information at the website.

Play N Trade Guitar Hero III Tournament