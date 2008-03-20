The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Win or Lose, You Get Sex

PC sex game publisher G-Collections newest title Lighting Warrior Raidy is so popular that a sequel has been announced even before the first game has gone on sale. What's the appeal? According to G-Collections:

With a classic combat feel in the tradition of the finest computer based RPGs, the player navigates the maze-like tower, fighting hordes of sexy monster women and gathering potions, weapons and armour to defeat the tower's twisted master. With the "sex if you win, sex if you lose" game system, Raidy is able to turn the twisted fetishes of the boss monsters against them if she defeats them in combat, or succumb to their wiles if she loses.

Oh. Okay. That explains it.
