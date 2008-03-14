WipeOut HD Hopefully Coming In "Q2"

You can keep your Pixeljunks and your skydivings and your ridiculously-spelled fl0wing. There's only one PSN game I'm interested in. And that's WipeOut HD (OK, that and Everyday Shooter). While previous press material had the game pegged for a Q4 release (nnnoooooooo!), SCEE reps have today said they're actually aiming for a Q2 release (yyyyaaayyyyy!).
