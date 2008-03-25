With This, Guitar Hero Has My Interest Again



Activision are running a little Guitar Hero competition. An awesome Guitar Hero competition. It's an air guitar (well, fake-plastic-guitar-playing) contest, where entrants have to fake rocking out to a track in front of Activision for a shot at appearing as a character in the next Guitar Hero game. That's not the awesome part. No, that comes now: the comp's judge is Lemmy. Yeah, Lemmy. Brilliant.