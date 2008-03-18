World Cyber Games' 2008 Games Announced

If you plan on competing in the World Cyber Games 2008...and even if you don't...you may be interested in hearing the full list of titles that will represent the showdown in Cologne, Germany this November. We've pasted the whole thing after the jump.

Many of you may find it fascinating that while the WCG exclude the Wii, PS3, DS and PSP for any sort of competition, mobile gaming is strongly represented with the mobile phone title Asphalt 3: Street Rules. Yes, participants from 70 countries assemble once a year to play a shitty Outrun knock-off on mobile phones. That's the world we actually live in.

Official WCG 2008 PC Games:

· Half-Life®: Counter-Strike™ 1.6 (5 v. 5 Team FPS )

· Starcraft®: Brood War™: (1 v. 1 RTS)

· WarCraft® III: The Frozen Throne™ (1 v. 1 RTS)

· Command & Conquer 3: Kane's Wrath™ (1 v. 1 RTS)

· Age of Empires® III: The Asian Dynasties (1 v. 1 RTS)

· FIFA Soccer 08 (1 v. 1 Sports)

· Need For Speed™ ProStreet (Xbox 360 in US & Canada) (1 v. 1 Racing)

· Carom3D (1 v. 1 Casual)

· Red Stone (4 v. 4 Team MMORPG)

Official WCG 2008 Xbox 360 Games:

· Halo® 3 (4 v. 4 Team FPS)

· Project Gotham Racing® 4 (1 v. 1 Racing)

· Guitar Hero® III: Legends of Rock (1 v. 1 Music)

· Virtua Fighter® 5 (1 v. 1 Fighting)

Official WCG 2008 Mobile Game:

· Asphalt 3: Street Rules (1 v. 1 Racing)