I'm not entirely sure what I think of this but do find it telling with respect to the impact of Video Gaming on our society that Guinness (of the world's longest fingernails fame) is attempting to record the World's largest gathering of game characters. I was surprised to see that instead of the obvious location (Tokyo) that this will instead be attempted in London.

If you want to be in on the fun (yes, "fun" is such a subjective term, isn't it?) you better start planning your itinerary now as this will be attempted on Tuesday, March 18th. For further details check out Guinness' Gamer's Edition through the link below. Personally I think it would be a more interesting social experiment to have the World's largest gathering of Birdo characters. And when I say interesting I obviously mean scary as hell.

[Guinness World Records via Kombo]

