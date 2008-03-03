Wrap-o-matic: Over The Weekend

A Look at Valve's Left 4 Dead More visuals of Turtle Rock Studios' upcoming survival horror co-op shooter. Now with extra zombies!

Team Fortress 2 Update Released Class balancing and server fixes - what more could you want from an update? Pie, maybe.

Kotaku Originals: From T2 Offer to MGS4 Date A collection of original excellence from everyone's favourite gaming blog. Great coverage of GDC 2008 included, just for you.