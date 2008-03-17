Wrap-o-matic: Over The Weekend

If anyone was wondering why the Civilization Revolution competition reminder was posted in the future (cue spooky music), it's because it's the only way we can keep something "on top" of other posts. Mystery solved folks!

Prey 2 Concept Art Revealed 3D Realms readies another brightly-coloured distraction to keep prying eyes away from the ball of epic fail that is Duke Nukem Forever.

Yes, BioWare Says, Dragon Age Is Still Coming I'd totally forgotten about Dragon Age. Somehow my mind got it all mixed up with Jade Empire, but they're most certainly two different games.

Kotaku Originals: EIEAOG Yum... tasty Kotaku originals! All the best US posts from the last seven days.