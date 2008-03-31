Wrap-o-matic: Over The Weekend

Prototype's Multiplayer Gets Cut Okay, so now it really just is Crackdown with added Assassin's Creed bits.

Sega Confirms Sonic Unleashed Leaks Sega plays the legal card on Kotaku. Tasty letter with meaty chunks of law insides.

Kotaku Originals: Video Games in the City It's those originals again, all original and not-not original. Have a read and see what you might have missed last week.