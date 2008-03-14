Wrap-o-matic: Thursday Night

Capcom Digital Day 08 Roundup Galleries, galleries and more galleries from Capcom's Digital Day. Bionic Commando Rearmed, 1942: Joint Strike and Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3 await.

Frankenreview: Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii) Kotaku's Frankenreview of Super Smash Bros. Brawl - it's the only review you need.

EA Talks About Their "Tender" Offer and a Line in the Sand Take-Two: Just Say No (To EA) EA's Take-Two Takeover Goes Hostile Blow-by-blow coverage of the ongoing takeover action surrounding Take 2 Interactive and EA.

Army Of Two "Region Lock" Explained Apparently it all has to do with lag. Yeah, I'm not buying it either.