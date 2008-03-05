The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Wrap-o-matic: Tuesday Night

Gary Gygax, Co-Creator Of D&D, Dead At 69 I had no idea he was in such poor health. Look on the bright side Gary - at least you weren't eaten by a gelatinous cube.

Paramount Keen On Entering The Games Market As long as they don't pump out a bunch of crappy Star Trek games, I think I'll live.

Why Phil Harrison Joined Infogrames? Magnetic Attraction I was thinking the salary was bigger, but perhaps there's more to it than that.

New ASUS Gaming PC Will Systematically Destroy Humanity It has 3-way SLI, so it's going to cost an arseload and be superseded in six months time. I know I won't be buying one.

