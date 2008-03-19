Wrap-o-matic: Tuesday Night

Some Disgaea DS Details Revealed Did someone say co-op play? It's been my life-long dream to play Etna, as impossible as this may sound.

Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Review: Revenge of the AI Kotaku takes a look at Ubisoft's latest shooter. In related news, I'll be attending the Australian launch party tonight. Photos and giggles incoming.

Human Heads' Prey 2 Confirmed, Two Other Games Announced Human Head officially announces the sequel. I'm curious - who here though the original Prey was a great game? I struggled to stay interested personally.