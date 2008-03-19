Wrap-o-matic: Tuesday Night

Some Disgaea DS Details Revealed Did someone say co-op play? It's been my life-long dream to play Etna, as impossible as this may sound.
Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Review: Revenge of the AI Kotaku takes a look at Ubisoft's latest shooter. In related news, I'll be attending the Australian launch party tonight. Photos and giggles incoming.
Human Heads' Prey 2 Confirmed, Two Other Games Announced Human Head officially announces the sequel. I'm curious - who here though the original Prey was a great game? I struggled to stay interested personally.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink