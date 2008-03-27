Wrap-o-matic: Wednesday Night

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Zero Punctuation On Zack & Wiki Sadly, Zero Punctuation is funnier when Yatzhee hates the game. He comes off a bit soft, otherwise.

Warhammer Online Falls To US Autumn Hey, it's hard making an MMO to compete with World of Warcraft. Especially when you're directly competing with it. When will developers learn that this is a bad, bad idea?

Here's Some Resident Evil 5 Play Footage Because I love survival horror.

New Soul Calibur IV Character, Has Sharp Nipples Because I love morning nipples, and I'm sure you do too.

  • wandrew Guest

    You mean Warhammer will be out in Spring, right? :P

