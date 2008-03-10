The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Dalan Musson, who did the writing for the video game based on The Golden Compass, sat down with Gamasutra to discuss the challenges of writing for movie-based games, and what's different between writing for film and writing for games. It's a short and illuminating interview — considering the plethora of bad adaptations out there (book to film, film to game, game to film ...), it's interesting to get perspective on what goes into writing for both mediums:

I joke with people a lot that writing films and writing video games are very similar, except the video game people are nicer. I don't want to talk bad about anyone I've worked with in film, but in video games, it felt like I was part of the team.

And it's always felt like the writer was part of the team a little bit more .... They feel like your skillset is important, and that they expect that you have a different skillset than them, so that whatever you're saying deserves at least sort of a cursory glance or a cursory consideration.

That was also really refreshing, you know? I'm used to someone saying, "Write this. Here is what I want." And I just happen to do that, period, end of story. In this situation, it was really nice to say, "Hey, I have a suggestion," and someone actually listens.

It's a quick and interesting read and worth the time if you're interested in the nitty gritty of story design and how the writing fits into game design more broadly.

Musson Talks Writing For Movie-Based Games [Gamasutra]

