Wyclef Jean Makes Sweet Synergy Love To PlayStation, Burnout Brands

You know what's great? Cross promotion! It's something we don't dedicate enough blog time to. That's why I was thrilled to learn about Columbia Records recording artist Wyclef Jean teaming with Sony Computer Entertainment America and Electronic Arts for his latest video, "Fast Car". Not only does it feature a fantastic toe tapper of a number by the multi-platinum musician, but the video, directed and conceived by Wyclef—Clef, as I and Columbia Records Mark DiDia call him—but PlayStation 3 and PSP product placement.

The video is packed with footage from Burnout Paradise, which my man Clef says "helps us get the attention of youngsters." See, he thinks "Fast Car' is like life - the pace of life is moving so fast, where you can burn yourselves out at times." Burn. Out . Did you just have your mind blown too at how expertly this all fits together?

If you haven't yet, maybe you will when the high-def video is added to the PlayStation Store! Units will be shifted, my friends. Shifted like a "fast car" going from first to second as it burns up the charts! Or some metaphor that makes sense!

PLAYSTATION®3, PSP®(PLAYSTATION®PORTABLE), AND EA'S BURNOUT PARADISE STAR IN WYCLEF JEAN'S NEW MUSIC VIDEO, "FAST CAR"

Live Action and In-Game Footage from Burnout Paradise Provide Unique Visual Canvas for New Video, Which Will Be Available on PLAYSTATION®Network

FOSTER CITY, Calif., March 25, 2008 - Sony Computer Entertainment America (SCEA) today announced that PLAYSTATION®3 (PS3™) and PSP®(PlayStation®Portable) systems along with the blockbuster hit game title, Burnout™ Paradise, from Criterion Games, an Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: ERTS) studio, have been integrated into "Fast Car," the new music video from Grammy-winning Sony BMG artist Wyclef Jean. In this unique integration, Jean and the video's other characters utilise the PlayStation platforms to drive the video's storyline, as they interact in a surreal world brought to life with footage from Burnout Paradise. The video will be available for download on PLAYSTATION®Store beginning on March 27 for a limited time.

"As an artist, Wyclef Jean is a great match for the PlayStation brand, and SCEA is excited about working with him on this music video because it showcases our platforms in an organic way that's relevant to our audience," said Peter Dille, senior vice president, marketing and PLAYSTATION®Network, SCEA. "We're also looking forward to giving our PLAYSTATION Network members the opportunity to download the video in high-definition, which expands the entertainment content offering on PLAYSTATION Store."

"EA has always been a pioneer in integrating our videogames into other forms of media," stated Steve Schnur, worldwide executive of music for Electronic Arts. "Sony BMG has been a terrific partner in that process, and Wyclef Jean has always been an artist who is truly excited about videogames. The result is a very cool, creative collaboration that has produced a groundbreaking music video."

"To see Clef's idea come to life in this innovative marriage of technology and music is a real treat," said Mark DiDia of Columbia Records.

"Fast Car," which features Paul Simon as a guest vocalist, is the second single from Jean's latest hit album, "Carnival Vol. II: Memoirs of an Immigrant." The "Fast Car" video picks up where Jean left off in the video for the chart-topping "Sweetest Girl." The story starts with the multi-platinum artist receiving a message on his PSP system, pointing him to his next mission. From there, Jean accesses his PS3 system to enter the open world racing of Burnout Paradise, which serves as the video's visual backdrop. Burnout Paradise is built to provide the ultimate in freedom and discovery online and offline, where players are able to create their own personal driving experience. PLAYSTATION®Eye also makes a cameo appearance in the video.

"When you're on tour, you have plenty of time, and every artist I know spends time on a tour bus with two things: PlayStation® and the recording studio," Jean said. "The PlayStation brand and Burnout Paradise fit perfectly with my vision for the 'Fast Car' music video. 'Fast Car' is like life - the pace of life is moving so fast, where you can burn yourselves out at times. The concept was about taking a song with such meaning and combining it with technology, but still keeping the essence of what we're talking about and getting kids to listen to that message. A game like Burnout Paradise helps us get the attention of youngsters."

Wyclef Jean directed and wrote the concept for the "Fast Car" video with collaboration from Leopoldo Gout of Curious Films.

For a limited time beginning on March 27, PS3 owners will be able to download the video in high-definition from PLAYSTATION Store, and PSP owners will be able to download the video via a PC from http://store.playstation.com. In addition to offering the "Fast Car" video, PLAYSTATION Store will also have special behind-the-scenes videos featuring an interview with Jean available for PS3 owners to download.

Burnout Paradise is now available worldwide and has been rated E10+ by the ESRB and 3+ by PEGI. For more information about Burnout Paradise, please visit http://burnout.ea.com or the EA press website at http://info.ea.com.

For more information on Wyclef Jean and Columbia Records, visit www.wyclef.com

or www.columbiarecords.com.

