XBLA Doom and Assault Heroes Get Cheaper

This week's Xbox Live Arcade Wednesday sees the addition of two new games to the Arcade Hits program, which take top-selling Arcade titles and tries to squeeze some more sales out of them by slashing prices. This week's new additions include Assault Heroes, which is a damn fine shooter whether you play alone or with a friend, and DOOM, which is...well, DOOM. If I have to explain to you guys what DOOM is you might be at the wrong website. Might I suggest an alternative? For those of you still with us, the XBLA version of DOOM features four-player online multiplayer and looks pretty damn old. Both of these titles will be available Wednesday for 400 points apiece. Hit the jump for the full press release, which includes a look at some of the upcoming XBLA titles you'll eventually be able to buy at half price.

LONDON - 17th March, 2008 - Whether you're avoiding spring cleaning or revving up for the Easter holidays, be sure to check out the latest Arcade Hits coming to Xbox LIVE® Arcade for Xbox 360™ on Wednesday, including "Assault Heroes" and "DOOM". The Arcade Hits programme offers some of the best-selling Xbox LIVE Arcade games at permanently reduced prices. They can be found within the Xbox LIVE Arcade section of the new Game Store, making it easier than ever to build a library of great downloadable games.

· "Assault Heroes" (Sierra Online). Become the only surviving member of an elite special forces unit searching for a secret underground lab. Play the mission alone or fight side-by-side with a friend in the two-player cooperative mode. The winner of IGN's Xbox LIVE Arcade game of the year for 2006, "Assault Heroes" will be available for 400 Microsoft Points.

· "DOOM" (id Software). Originally released in 1993, "DOOM" introduced millions to the white-knuckle excitement of the first-person shooter (FPS). Relive the classic demon-blasting action with up to four players over Xbox LIVE*, complete with 5.1 surround sound and smoother graphics. "Doom" will be available for 400 Microsoft Points.

With 14 Xbox LIVE Arcade games clocking in with a Metacritic score of 80 or higher, the platform has established itself as the go-to source for quality pick-up-and-play gaming. More than 120 games are currently available on Xbox LIVE Arcade, with new content added on Wednesdays. Specific information about each new title will be available on http://www.xbox.com in the coming weeks, but here is an early look at a few games coming to Xbox LIVE Arcade in the near future:

· "Rocky and Bullwinkle" (Zen Studios Ltd.). Here's something you'll really like! Based on the highly popular US cartoon series of the same name, "Rocky and Bullwinkle" on Xbox LIVE Arcade is a fast and fun party experience packed with over 100 micro-games and decked out in authentic retro art style. All your favourite characters are coming straight out of Frostbite Falls and into your living room: Rocky, Bullwinkle, Boris, Natasha, Dudley Do-Right and many more. Plus, players with an Xbox LIVE Vision camera can control 25 of these games using fun gestures. Gee whiz, Rocky!

· "Shotest Shogi" (AI Factory Ltd. and Rubicon Development Ltd.). Experience a new kind of shogi, Japan's top board game, which encourages complex tactical play and strategic sacrifices. Set in an elegant Japanese room, this beautifully rendered game features 16 challenging artificial intelligence opponents as well as an online multiplayer mode*. For beginners, "Shotest Shogi" on Xbox LIVE Arcade also offers an advanced tutorial that guides and tests players as they progress through the game.

· "TiQal" (Slapdash Games). An addictive new puzzler, "TiQal" takes players on an epic journey to save an ancient Mayan village. Players demolish enemy block walls by matching squares of the same colour and building them up to unleash massive combo points and mind-blowing power-ups. Partner with a friend over local or Xbox LIVE* co-op play to rescue the village, while enjoying sumptuous graphics, exciting sound effects and an awe-inspiring musical score.

· "Wits & Wagers" (Hidden Path Entertainment LLC). Party and trivia fun! Even if trivia isn't your thing, the first trivia and party game to hit Xbox LIVE Arcade is one in which players can win by making educated guesses, playing the odds or just knowing the interests of other players, whether they are local or online. Break out the Big Button Pad controllers or play couch vs. couch on Xbox LIVE for a trivia party extravaganza.

· "Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3" (Capcom Entertainment Inc.). Xbox LIVE Arcade's "Wolf of the Battlefield: Commando 3" revives one of the most popular arcade shooters with an all-new adventure. Battle solo or recruit two other specialised commandos to conquer the evil tyrant, General Ratiev. Players can play as Codename Wolf, Coyote or Fox to take on waves of soldiers, rescue POWs and blow up armoured vehicles through a variety of dangerous battlefields.

*Online multiplayer gameplay requires an Xbox LIVE Gold subscription.