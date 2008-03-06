The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Xbox 360 HD DVD Emulator Drops From $2,999 To Free

In December, Microsoft released a $US 2,999 Xbox 360 HD DVD emulator that allowed developers to test HD DVD projects on the 360 from a USB drive or networked PC. It was an easy way to check how a project would run on the console without printing endless discs (aka coasters, aka microwave fun).

Now, because timing is everything, Microsoft has released their emulator to the public free of charge (go forth and to with it what you will). Developers who already paid for the program will be refunded.

Xbox 360 HD DVD Emulator - Now Free [A Dullard's Guide via Gameguru]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles