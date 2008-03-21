Xbox Badges Of Honour Return

Canadian Blockbuster Video stores and Microsoft are once again teaming up for their Badges of Honour program, which features five limited-edition pins, available now through April 7th. As with last year's program, a $2 donation to the Children's Miracle Network nets you one of these five lovely pieces of flair. This year's selection includes Gears of War, Ninja Gaiden II, and Rock Band buttons, while the Guitar Hero II and Halo 3 buttons of last year are only a memory. Disappointing, yes, but you should have been charitable in a more timely fashion. Don't miss out this time!

