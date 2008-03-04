Xbox Japan Boss Is Wasted On Japan

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The best thing to come out of Microsoft's Japanese XNA awards night weren't the games themselves. Not even close. No, the best part was the arrival of Xbox Japan boss Takashi Sensui, who didn't just walk onto the stage. He didn't use steps, like mortal men. No, the dude descended in a gondola. And not just any gondola, a gondola called "THE CANDY HOUSE". Look at him wave! He's loving it. In these cold, unexciting times, when the industry's most colourful platform executives have either moved on or moved away (Allard, Kutaragi, Moore, Harrison), Sensui is the sole bastion of corporate good times. If only Microsoft had left Don "Who?" Mattrick where he was and made this guy Xbox boss.
