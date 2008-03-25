Xbox Live Arcade Gets TiQal Ish This Week

Is this the week of Ikaruga for Xbox Live Arcade? Hell no! It's TiQal's time to shine. This Wednesday, the Slapdash Games created puzzler hits XBLA, bringing color-matching, block-clearing gameplay with a Mayan theme to the masses. It's 800 Microsoft Points and is "sure to delight fans of the puzzle game genre" according to the press release. I have strong faith in press releases and haven't been lied to by one yet.

This Wednesday also brings with it an update to Switchball, promising improved graphics and buttery smooth gameplay. Okay, great, now make with the Ikaruga already.