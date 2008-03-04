Xbox Live's GTA Sweepstakes

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Microsoft is going all out to promote Grand Theft Auto IV for the Xbox 360, kicking off a sweepstakes today to hand out consoles, games and even trips to a launch party in New York.

To enter all you have to do is hit the site, confirm your gamertag and click enter. Here's the list of prizes, winners will be announced around April 23, good luck:

* Four Grand Prizes: Four winners will score a four-day/three-night trip for two to New York City to attend the Xbox LIVE Gold Grand Theft Auto IV Launch Party.
* One Hundred First Prizes: Custom Xbox 360 Elite console
* Two Thousand Second Prizes: A Rockstar baseball bat
* Five Thousand Third Prizes: 500 Microsoft Points
* Three Thousand Fourth Prizes: 1000 Microsoft Points
* Two Thousand Fifth Prizes: 1600 Microsoft Points
* Five Thousand Sixth Prizes: One-month Xbox LIVE Gold subscription
* Three Thousand Seventh Prizes: Three-month Xbox LIVE Gold subscription
* Two Thousand Eighth Prizes: One-year Xbox LIVE Gold subscription

Comments

  • Jay Guest

    Link dose'nt work?!

  • RaYdeX Guest

    Linky doesn't work for me either... and those prizes don't make sense?

    * Five Thousand Third Prizes: 500 Microsoft Points
    * Three Thousand Fourth Prizes: 1000 Microsoft Points
    * Two Thousand Fifth Prizes: 1600 Microsoft Points

    Surely that's backwards?

  • StaggerLee Guest

    link is broken

  • Logan Booker Guest

    Looks like the page has been taken down.

