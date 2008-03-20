Yahtzee Goes Jurassic On Turok

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Spoiler alert! Ben "Yahtzee" Croshaw doesn't like Turok. But instead of editorially ripping that game a new one, this episode of Zero Punctuation simply uses it as an example of everything that's wrong with console first person shooters. Not the least of which are Aliens-esque character rehashes, the "grizzled, sassy multi-ethnic military types often wearing—or at least located somewhere inside—suits of powered armour" otherwise known as Space Marines. It's a doozy, mostly because of Yahtzee waxing nostalgic about the "backwoods pig rapists" of Redneck Rampage. Give it a play.

Zero Punctuation: Turok [The Escapist]

  • Dimorphic Guest

    I just don't get all the Turok hate. His review was funny but I found the game really enjoyable, especially the campaign. If the lag wasn't so bad when playing from Australia the multiplayer would be good as well.

  • Rowr Guest

    He is a pc gamer withing nothing but hate for the console fps, turok didnt stand a chance.

    Ive made the adjustment from mouse to controller ok. Maybe he just needs more practice.

  • Kakansho Guest

    Zero Punctuation is starting to get lame..

    I mean, the first few were gold, but recent ones have been depressingly boring.

