Yakuza 2 Also Coming To Europe

Yakuza 3, aka Ryu Ga Gotoku Kenzan!, may already be out in native Japan, but the previous episode has yet to leave the country. Good news for Europe though, as Sega has announced that Yakuza 2 will see a release on the PlayStation 2 sometime in 2008. That seems to be as far as it's willing to nail it down, just like the North American release, something the publisher has been quiet about lately. Let's bug Sega and find out what's what!

