Yamauchi Still Fibbing About GT Car Damage

Gran Turismo creator Kazanori Yamauchi? Total liar. Or at least a total fibber. Speaking about Gran Turismo's continued lack of damage-modelling, he says:

We've had a lot of discussions with the manufacturers and although at the beginning they hated the idea of deformation, now they're slowly coming around to it. We've still got a few to convince, but we will. Expect deformation in the very near future: very, very soon.

Rubbish. If I can demolish an exquisitely-modelled Ferrari in Project Gotham Racing, I can do it in Gran Turismo. Quit being such a ninny over scratching your lovely, shiny car models and bring a dash of realism to the series, will you? This excuse is as wafer-thin as the arse-end of my favourite jeans.

