Yay! Korg's DS-10 Synthesiser Isn't Japan Only

Yes, I've been a bit obsessed with the Korg DS-10 synthesiser software since it was announced by AQI. Fortunately, it seems that others share my passion for making electronic musical diversions, as the company has responded to (I assume) BILLIONS of requests for a global release. Turns out, Korg DS-10 isn't Japan only, as previously thought.

Tomi from AQI let prospective fans know in a rare English-language update "YES, we will release DS-10 worldwide and currently we're making an adjustment with each territory. So please be patient". Fantastic! Who shall be brave

Hello Everyone! [Korg DS-10 Blog]

  spazmatron

    eeeexcellent! i'm absolutely blown away by the awesomeness and officiallness of this product :)

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

