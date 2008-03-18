Yes, A Third Series Of WoW Figures

Here, more World of Warcraft figures for the unhealthily obsessed to spend their real-world dollars on. These are the third series to be released by DC Direct, and while they won't be out until November, they figure March is early enough to begin whetting your appetite with pictures. Four figures will make up the series: a Blood Elf Paladin, a Draenei Mage, an Undead Rogue and a Human Priestess. Lookers, the lot of them.

