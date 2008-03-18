The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Yes, A Third Series Of WoW Figures

Here, more World of Warcraft figures for the unhealthily obsessed to spend their real-world dollars on. These are the third series to be released by DC Direct, and while they won't be out until November, they figure March is early enough to begin whetting your appetite with pictures. Four figures will make up the series: a Blood Elf Paladin, a Draenei Mage, an Undead Rogue and a Human Priestess. Lookers, the lot of them.
World of Warcraft Series 3 [Action-Figure]

  • petey Guest

    the legolas* legion still awaits a night elf hunter

