Yes, BioWare Says, Dragon Age Is Still Coming

How long's it been since we first saw BioWare's PC RPG Dragon Age? Nearly four years? That's an awful long time. So long, in fact, it's led many people (including myself) to wonder whether the game's ever going to be released at all. Well, according to BioWare, it is coming out, and it'll be coming out soon. Well, soon relative to this game's development, anyways, with BioWare's Matt Atwood saying the title should be out before April 2009, and that when it does hit, we'll all be "extremely excited". Good to hear, though a release date or new info would be gooder to hear.

