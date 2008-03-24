Yes Everyone, Itagaki Really Does Have Eyeballs

Last September at some drunken TGS party, we got close. Damn close. Dead or Alive creator Tomonobu Itagaki took off his shades, we saw the whites of his eyes. Fumbling, we got out our camera, which conveniently took a BLURRY PHOTO. While picture cameras apparently don't work, video cameras do. And not just any old video cameras, but video cameras used to film Peter Molyneux's Lionhead Studio propaganda. Hit the jump for a closer look at an unmasked Itagaki.



SEE?! He does have eyeballs. Told ya so!

Fable 2 Diary [GameTrailers via Fanboy Killswitch Thanks, DJ T!]