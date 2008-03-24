The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Yes Everyone, Itagaki Really Does Have Eyeballs

Last September at some drunken TGS party, we got close. Damn close. Dead or Alive creator Tomonobu Itagaki took off his shades, we saw the whites of his eyes. Fumbling, we got out our camera, which conveniently took a BLURRY PHOTO. While picture cameras apparently don't work, video cameras do. And not just any old video cameras, but video cameras used to film Peter Molyneux's Lionhead Studio propaganda. Hit the jump for a closer look at an unmasked Itagaki.


SEE?! He does have eyeballs. Told ya so!
Fable 2 Diary [GameTrailers via Fanboy Killswitch Thanks, DJ T!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles