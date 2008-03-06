Yes, Females Play Video Games (More Should Make 'Em!)

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

More data! CNN points out that according to the Entertainment Software Association, 38 percent of gamers are females and spend an average of 7.4 hours a week playing video games. What's more, they spend the rest of their time, doing other things. Not surprised! Sony Computer Entertainment's Torrie Dorrell points out:

Women are out there in significant numbers playing MMOs, action games, first-person shooters. What is lacking in the equation are women behind these games.

Dorrell is dead right. But things are changing — slowly.
