Yes, Future Is Coming To Oz

mags_small.jpgIf you needed any more evidence that Future, the publisher of T3, Official Xbox 360 Magazine and Official Windows Vista Magazine is planning its expansion into Australia, then look no further than job site Seek.com.

Tipster Nick spotted this Associate Publisher position in "Inner Sydney" and was kind enough to pass it on.

Recently, Derwent Howard had its licensing agreement for Future's magazines revoked, and it looked fairly certain that the UK publisher would dive into our congested market with its leading titles in tow.

This pretty much seals the deal.

  • Ali D Guest

    I can't really see it being a threat to Aussie magazines, as most of Future's gaming mags are available already in most newsagents. Frankly only PC Gamer is worth reading I think.

  • url404 Guest

    Don't know how necessary they are on the Australian market but whenever I hear talk of Future publishing I still think of "Super Play" and the fond memories I have for it being a fantastic SNES mag and my first intro to anime.

