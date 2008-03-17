Yes, Future Is Coming To Oz

If you needed any more evidence that Future, the publisher of T3, Official Xbox 360 Magazine and Official Windows Vista Magazine is planning its expansion into Australia, then look no further than job site Seek.com.

Tipster Nick spotted this Associate Publisher position in "Inner Sydney" and was kind enough to pass it on.

Recently, Derwent Howard had its licensing agreement for Future's magazines revoked, and it looked fairly certain that the UK publisher would dive into our congested market with its leading titles in tow.

This pretty much seals the deal.