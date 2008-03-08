Yes, Guitar Hero: On Tour Is A DS Game

Was there ever any doubt Guitar Hero: On Tour was a DS version of the game? There was? Shouldn't be now: Australia's Office of Film & Literature Classification have just rated the game, and in the process blown its platform cover. It clearly says Guitar Hero: On Tour on the OFLC's site, and it clearly says Nintendo DS, with the game earning itself a G rating earlier this week.
GUITAR HERO ON TOUR Game (Nintendo DS) [OFLC, via NeoGAF]
