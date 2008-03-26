The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Yes, These Metal Gear Online Screens Feature A Man Catapult

For me, Metal Gear Online seems a bit boring. Little slow, little unsuited to online play, little-OH MAN. I forgot all about the man catapults. Sorry. Let me try that again. Metal Gear Online is awesome, you should check out these screens, blah blah, etc etc.

Editor's note: Gallery to follow shortly.

[via Jeux France]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles