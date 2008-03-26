Yes, These Metal Gear Online Screens Feature A Man Catapult

For me, Metal Gear Online seems a bit boring. Little slow, little unsuited to online play, little-OH MAN. I forgot all about the man catapults. Sorry. Let me try that again. Metal Gear Online is awesome, you should check out these screens, blah blah, etc etc.
Editor's note: Gallery to follow shortly.
[via Jeux France]
