The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Yes, yes. We know. PS3 Firmware 2.17 just hit and downloading right now! Feel free to chatter about it in the comments section.

Comments

  • Nigel Guest

    What's the benefits this time?

    0
  • Algorythm james Guest

    It's done a whole lot of nothing as of right now....

    hmmm

    maybe some pre compatibility, Im expecting to see alot of this seeing as home and msg4 is comming out.

    I garantee sony wants those games to be nothing but perfecto!

    0
  • Jtickner1 Guest

    Ah well, i've got it and wtf did it do.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles