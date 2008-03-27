The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Yet Another PS2 SingStar Game Announced

Who said we wanted more PS2 SingStar games? Europe, was it you? Thought so. Thanks a lot. You could at least have asked for one with a specific theme or genre (the world still needs SingStar Gregorian Chants), but no. You had to go asking for some crummy "SingStar Summer Party" compilation, which feels a lot less like summertime and a lot more like "pop music hell".

Adele - Chasing Pavements
Amy Winehouse - Tears Dry On Their Own
Blondie - The Tide is High
Blur - Girls & Boys
Booty - Luv Shine
Chesney Hawkes - The One & Only
David Bowie - Let's Dance
Diana Ross - I'm Coming Out
Dirty Pretty Things - Bang Bang You're Dead
Dodgy - Good Enough
Elton John - I'm Still Standing
Five Star - System Addict
Girls Aloud - Call The Shots
Kaiser Chiefs - I Predict A Riot
Klaxons - It's Not Over Yet
KT Tunstall - Suddenly I See
Lou Bega - Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of...)
Madness - House of Fun
Mel & Kim - Respectable
Mika - Big Girl (You Are Beautiful)
Peter Andre - Mysterious Girl
Plain White Ts - Hey There Delilah
Pulp - Disco 2000
Razorlight - In The Morning
Rihanna - Umbrella
Sugababes - Red Dress
Texas - Summer Son
Toto - Hold The Line
Wham! - Club Tropicana
Yazz - The Only Way Is Up

