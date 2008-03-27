Yet Another PS2 SingStar Game Announced

Who said we wanted more PS2 SingStar games? Europe, was it you? Thought so. Thanks a lot. You could at least have asked for one with a specific theme or genre (the world still needs SingStar Gregorian Chants), but no. You had to go asking for some crummy "SingStar Summer Party" compilation, which feels a lot less like summertime and a lot more like "pop music hell".

Adele - Chasing Pavements

Amy Winehouse - Tears Dry On Their Own

Blondie - The Tide is High

Blur - Girls & Boys

Booty - Luv Shine

Chesney Hawkes - The One & Only

David Bowie - Let's Dance

Diana Ross - I'm Coming Out

Dirty Pretty Things - Bang Bang You're Dead

Dodgy - Good Enough

Elton John - I'm Still Standing

Five Star - System Addict

Girls Aloud - Call The Shots

Kaiser Chiefs - I Predict A Riot

Klaxons - It's Not Over Yet

KT Tunstall - Suddenly I See

Lou Bega - Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit Of...)

Madness - House of Fun

Mel & Kim - Respectable

Mika - Big Girl (You Are Beautiful)

Peter Andre - Mysterious Girl

Plain White Ts - Hey There Delilah

Pulp - Disco 2000

Razorlight - In The Morning

Rihanna - Umbrella

Sugababes - Red Dress

Texas - Summer Son

Toto - Hold The Line

Wham! - Club Tropicana

Yazz - The Only Way Is Up