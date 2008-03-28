You Can Watch New Alone in the Dark Trailer

Here's the trailer for the next Alone in the Dark. It's multi-plat and set in Central Park. So, it's Alone in the Dark in Central Park? Or is it Alone in the Dark Central Park? Alone in the Central Park Dark? We've always thought words that rhyme are way too cute for survival horror. Just our opinion!
Exclusive Trailer [Mulitplayer Blog]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink