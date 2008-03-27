Your PlayStation Network Account May Have Been Compromised

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Sony Computer Entertainment notified some of its customers today, warning them that there may be the "possibility of unauthorised access to personal information" via the PlayStation Store for PCs. According to the consumer alert on PlayStation.com, "passwords of a small percentage of PLAYSTATION Network users may have been changed through unauthorised access, making it possible to view users' personal information and/or use the Wallet for the PLAYSTATION Store."

The company recommends that PSN users log in to verify that their passwords have not been altered.

In the notice to customers, SCEA recommends that those who notice "irregularities" with their accounts get in touch with Consumer Services at 877-971-7669.

Comments

  • Ivan_PSP Guest

    My account is ok Thanks to Sony

  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    Hmm, I distinctly remember having a few hundred dollars in my account this morning... I think the hacker also changed my account details to make it look like I only just singed up.

    (I'm kidding, but they ARE charging $120 for Assassin's Creed, among other games. And hey, I just realised... A hacker that can steal money probably really could do that. I think the government should hire me as a security technician.)

  • Batts179 Guest

    lm having problems signing in, lt says i can't use my account number i don't no what 2 do,anyone out there can help?

