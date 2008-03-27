Your PlayStation Network Account May Have Been Compromised

Sony Computer Entertainment notified some of its customers today, warning them that there may be the "possibility of unauthorised access to personal information" via the PlayStation Store for PCs. According to the consumer alert on PlayStation.com, "passwords of a small percentage of PLAYSTATION Network users may have been changed through unauthorised access, making it possible to view users' personal information and/or use the Wallet for the PLAYSTATION Store."

The company recommends that PSN users log in to verify that their passwords have not been altered.

In the notice to customers, SCEA recommends that those who notice "irregularities" with their accounts get in touch with Consumer Services at 877-971-7669.

Notice to PLAYSTATION®Network Users [PlayStation.com - thanks, William!]