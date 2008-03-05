Zack & Wiki "Demo" Released

We told you to go buy Zack & Wiki. Some of you listened. You have our thanks. Everyone else, though, you're a great disappointment. Not just to your fellow Wii owners, but to Capcom as well, who have had to go to the trouble of throwing together a freen, Wii-friendly flash demo of the game, just so you can see what all the fuss is about.
[Zack & Wiki Flash Demo]
