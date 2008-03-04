Zelda Song Played ON A FRIGGIN' CARROT

Zelda music renditions are a dime a dozen. Zelda YouTube music renditions ON A CARROT ain't. Here, YouTuber heita3 plays the tune "Song of Time" from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on a carrot, which he's dubbed his "Carrot Ocarina". Hey, cut him some slack, he's playing music on vegetables! Hit the jump for him playing non-game songs on broccoli, a pumpkin, a cucumber, a radish, a cabbage and a bunch of carrots. This guy is all kinds of awesome.

