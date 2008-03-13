The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Zero Punctuation Burning Out

I don't know if Yahtzee is slowly losing his touch or if I'm just getting used to him, but I suppose even a mouthful of angry bees can get boring if you do it every week. This time around he takes on Burnout Paradise, which he describes as, "A game for cool people who like fast cars and don't have enough time to play games because of all the sex they have". That having been said, I've just ordered a dozen copies, just in case anyone takes him seriously. Zero Punctuation: Burnout Paradise [The Escapist]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles